Bihar train accident: 6 killed as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail

Six people died and several got injured on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound derailed in district of Bihar, railway officials said.

According to information received from Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3:52 am and derailed near at around 3:58 am.



The fatalities were confirmed by CPRO East Central Railways Rajesh Kumar.



One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.

The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal was running at full speed when the accident occurred, the officials said.





A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from and Accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated that rescue and relief operations have begun.

Further details into the incident are awaited.