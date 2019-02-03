Bihar train accident: 6 killed as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail

JUST IN
Business Standard

9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg, earlier this morning. 6 people have lost their lives in the incident. Photo: ANI

Six people died and several got injured on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar, railway officials said.

According to information received from Sonpur Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3:52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am.

The fatalities were confirmed by CPRO East Central Railways Rajesh Kumar.

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.

The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express was running at full speed when the accident occurred, the officials said.

A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from Sonpur and Barauni. Accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The Railways has also issued helpline numbers - Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222, Patna-06122202290, 06122202291, 06122202292, 06122213234

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated that rescue and relief operations have begun.

"Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar. Helplines: Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222," read a tweet from Piyush Goyal Office.

Further details into the incident are awaited.
First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 08:42 IST

