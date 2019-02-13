Biz booms this Valentine's day, sellers import flowers for the first time

If you have waited till Valentine’s Day to buy your beloved a rose — instead of doing that a week back on Rose Day (February 7) — you might have to pay double for the flower. In Mumbai or New Delhi, each rose is selling for Rs 20-22 ahead of February 14. This translates into a realisation of Rs 15 a stem for farmers.

Even a week back, it was about Rs 7-9 a stem. Sources in the flower industry said Valentine’s Day is celebrated now not only by young couples but people of all ages. Buying your partner a flower or a bouquet on February 14 is a hot trend. As ...