BJP govt in Maharashtra gone in 80 hours, Uddhav Thackeray set to be CM

In an embarrassment to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra is set to have an Uddhav Thackeray-led ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’ coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress after quit as chief minister on Tuesday afternoon.

Fadnavis’ resignation came hours after the Supreme Court asked him to prove majority by 5 pm on Wednesday, and his deputy, Ajit Pawar, also quitting. He was sworn in on Saturday morning at 8 pm and announced his resignation just three days later on Tuesday afternoon.

Thackeray, along with two deputy chief ministers and a council of ministers comprising legislators from all the three parties, will take oath of office on Sunday at a ceremony to be held at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and NCP’s Jayant Patil (NCP) may be sworn in as deputy chief ministers, sources said. Legislators of the three parties met at a Mumbai hotel in the evening.

It turned out to be a day of political setbacks for the BJP in Maharashtra and at the Centre, and has brought focus back on the issue of economic slowdown, with Parliament to discuss it on Wednesday, while the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is set to meet to approve key decisions. As news trickled in from the Supreme Court at 10.41 am that it has ordered that a floor test should be completed by 5 am on Wednesday, that it should be live telecasted, and there should be no secret ballots, the BJP started showing signs of nerves.

Its criticism of the Opposition boycotting the event to mark the 70th Constitution Day at Parliament's Central Hall were muted.

The SC order also emboldened the Opposition as its MPs collected under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, including those of the Shiv Sena, to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations at 11 am. They protested the “murder of democracy” at the hands of the Narendra Modi government at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Parliament premises.

“The way the central government has behaved in Maharashtra, it is not certain that constitutional norms are safe in the hands of the present establishment,” former prime minister Manmohan Singh said. The former PM, the Congress president, and MPs from other political parties read out portions of the Constitution at the protest. Earlier, the Congress president had reached out to all opposition parties, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, to join the Congress in boycotting the Constitution Day event.

As the day progressed, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar quit at around 2 pm. The NCP clan had been talking to him for better part of the day and eventually convinced him to return to the fold. He cited “personal reasons” in his resignation sent to Fadnavis. The BJP lost nerve, and Fadnavis, sworn in on November 23 in an early morning ceremony, threw in the towel. He announced his resignation at a press conference at 3.30 pm, nearly 80 hours after he had taken oath. There were recrimination within the BJP, with sources pointing fingers at second rung leaders for their poor decision making.

The Opposition, particularly the Congress, continued to question the role played by the President in revocation of the central rule early Saturday morning, and that by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in recognising the letters of support and administering the oath. Congress leader Manish Tewari also took potshots at BJP leadership, including its party chief Amit Shah, for indulging in Machiavellian politics.

The resignations of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar came after the Supreme Court ordered floor test on Wednesday, stating that there is a "possibility of horse trading" in case of delay. As a month has elapsed after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections it is "incumbent upon the court to protect the democratic values" for which "immediate floor test" is the "most effective mechanism" to curtail unlawful practices such as horse trading as well as to avoid uncertainty and to effectuate smooth running of democracy by ensuring a stable Government, the three-judge SC bench said.

At the press conference to announce his resignation, Fadnavis said the BJP would become the voice of the people as a responsible opposition. "We won't indulge in horse-trading," he said. Asked if he thought Ajit Pawar extending support to the BJP was a strategy of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, " will be able to comment on this issue."

"Ajit Pawar told me he was quitting due to personal reasons," Fadnavis said. "The Shiv Sena lied to us and started talking to other parties after poll results. The Shiv Sena claims to be a party that believes in Hindutva, but today, their Hindutva is bowing to Sonia Gandhi. They are swearing by Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Govenor Koshyari appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar the pro tem Speaker. Kolambkar said the oath to MLAs will be administered in the House on Wednesday. The session will begin at 8 am.

The election results were announced on October 24. The state remained under President's Rule for a period of 13 days between November 12 and November 23.