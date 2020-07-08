JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP leader, father and brother shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army personnel stand guard during restrictions, in Jammu, Monday, Aug 05, 2019 (Photo: PTI)
File Photo of Army personnel standing guard, in Jammu and Kashmir

A BJP leader, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district Wednesday night, DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm, he said.

Singh said Bari's brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing.

They were taken to the Bandipora district hospital where they succumbed to injuries, he said.

Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot, a police official said, adding further details are awaited.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 22:43 IST

