BJP likely to pick chief ministers for four states after March 18

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Punjab election result LIVE: AAP wins 92 seats; Bhagwant Singh set to be CM
LIVE: Exit polls predict BJP win in UP; AAP sweep in Punjab
Election results 2022: Date, time, how & where to watch counting of votes
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
-
Even as the Congress struggled to come to terms with its defeat in the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has put off selecting chief ministers and cabinet formation in four states until after Holi (March 18).
MLA and former minister Dhan Singh Rawat was a frontrunner for Uttarakhand CM post, along with Satpal Maharaj.
UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, had a meeting with the PM to discuss the council of ministers.
The AAP, on the other hand, took out a massive road procession in Amritsar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU