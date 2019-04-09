JUST IN
BJP MLA, 4 security personnel killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Maoists blew up an improvised explosive device Dantewada legislator Bhima Mandavi's convoy was passing through the district, Hindustan Times reported quoting the police

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

An escort vehicle of BJP legislator Bheema Mandavi's convoy after a Maoist bomb attack in Dantewada, Chattisgarh, on April 9, 2019. Photo: ANI
A BJP legislator and five of his security personnel were killed when Maoist rebels bombed their convoy in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, media reported.

Maoists blew up an improvised explosive device Dantewada legislator Bhima Mandavi’s convoy was passing through the district, Hindustan Times reported quoting the police.

Chhattisgarh votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday and later in three other stages.
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 18:53 IST

