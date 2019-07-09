BJP received over Rs 900 crore as donations between 2016 and 2018: ADR

The Bharatiya Janata Party received Rs 915.59 crore as donations from 1,731 corporates from 2016 to 2018, around 16 times more than what the Congress got in the same period, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Tuesday. In FY17 and FY18, six parties received Rs 1,059.25 crore via voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000, of which 93 per cent, or Rs 985.18 crore, was from corporates/business houses alone. The said between FY13 and FY18, the received maximum corporate donations of Rs 1,621.40 crore, constituting 83.49 per cent of the total corporate donations in six years.

