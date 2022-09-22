BJP's expenses on assembly polls in five states up 58% to Rs 344 cr

-
ALSO READ
Story in Numbers: Asset growth of politicians between 2017 and 2022
Lethargic progress seen in Centre's clean energy ambition, shows data
Work in progress for import substitution, says Uttar Pradesh govt
Victory in defeat, but challenges for Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Pressure mounts on Uttarakhand govt to take tough steps against corruption
-
BJP and the Congress party spent considerably more money in the 2022 assembly elections of five states, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, as compared to 2017. BJP's expenditure rose by 58 per cent, and Congress's expenditure was up 80 per cent, a report by Indian Express (IE) showed.
In 2017, BJP had spent Rs 218.26 crore on the elections in the five states. In 2022, the expenditure was recorded at Rs 344 crore. On the other hand, Congress's bill rose from Rs 108.14 crore to Rs 194.80 crore during the same period.
BJP spent the highest amount of money in the five states in UP. Out of Rs 344 crore, Rs 221.32 crore were spent on UP alone. It was 26 per cent higher than Rs 175.1 crore in 2017.
However, in Punjab and Goa, the hike was steeper. BJP spent Rs 36.7 crore during the Punjab assembly elections in 2022, nearly five times the Rs 7.4 crore spent in 2017. In Goa, the expenditure of Rs 19.07 crore in 2022 was four times Rs 4.37 crore in 2017.
In Uttarakhand and Manipur, BJP spent Rs 43.67 crore and Rs 23.52 in 2022. It won UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
The IE report added that Rs 12 crore was reportedly spent on virtual campaigns by the BJP.
The data on state-wise expenditure break-up of Congress's expenditure was not available to the Election Commission (EC).
IE report added that the gross receipts from the date of poll announcement stood at Rs 914 crore for BJP and Rs 240.10 crore for the Congress party.
The parties are required to submit their election expenditure statements to the EC within 75 days of Assembly polls and 90 days of Lok Sabha polls.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 11:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU