BJP using CBI for 'vendetta', says Akhilesh after mining scam raids

The is using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against opponents but it may have to face the same "culture of vendetta", said president on Sunday, a day after reports that the agency might question him in a mining scam.

The searched 14 places Saturday in connection with its FIR against 11 persons including IAS officer B Chandrakala, MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra, and Bahujan (BSP) leader Sanjay Dixit to probe alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during 2012-16.

Akhilesh was Uttar Pradesh's chief minister between 2012 and 2017 and held the mining portfolio during 2012-13. Prajapati, who is now in jail over rape charges, took over as mines minister in 2013.

“ has shown its colours--that it would use everything at its disposal, including However, the should remember that it would also be faced with the same culture of vendetta in the times to come as it is now leaving,” said Akhilesh in Lucknow.

"Samajwadi Party is making efforts to win maximum Lok Sabha seats. Those who want to stop us, have the with them. Once the Congress did CBI probe, and I was questioned. If the BJP is doing all this, the CBI will question me, I will answer (them). But, the people are ready to give an answer to the BJP," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. He also said the BJP has ruined "political courtesy" in public discourse.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh and others were probed by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governed India.

The CBI raids-- based on a July 2016 order of the Allahabad High Court—happened on a day when the Samajwadi Party and the announced an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh refused to divulge details of the proposed alliance with BSP, saying the two parties were still in the discussion stage and thing would soon be announced publically. The BJP has forged alliances with numerous parties in the country and the SP was also setting up its equation with BSP, he added.