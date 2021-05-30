Black fungus: Consignment of 200,000 Amphotericin B doses reaches India

-
ALSO READ
Black fungus: Uttarakhand receives 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre
Centre allocates additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B to Karnataka
-
A consignment of 200,000 AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used in black fungus treatment reached India on early Sunday.
"Another consignment of AmBisome from @GileadSciences, used in Black Fungus treatment, reaches India. Total 200,000 doses already there so far. More to follow!" tweeted Ambassador of India to United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, has wreaked havoc across India, especially in COVID-19 patients who have been administered heavy doses of steroids to treat the infection.
Many states have declared black fungus as a epidemic disease including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar under the Epidemic Act 1897.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all concerned officials to arrange the drug from anywhere in the world on a war footing.
"The PM had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug. It has been achieved with help of Gilead Sciences in USA," the sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU