Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 27,893,472; global cases reach 170.61 mn
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 173,790 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 27,893,472, and the death toll stands at 325,998. India continues to be second-most-affected globally.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,692,920), Karnataka (2,546,821), Kerala (2,470,872), Tamil Nadu (2,009,700), Uttar Pradesh (1,686,138), and Andhra Pradesh (1,542,079).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday broadcast his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', coinciding with seven years of his government. Modi is likely to use the 77th edition of the show to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, responding to feedback he had sought from the public.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 170.61 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 152,585,061 have recovered, 3,547,874 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,035,318, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,517,031, followed by the Brazil (443,604) and Argentina (216,171).
