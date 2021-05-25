BMC receives eight offers for global Covid-19 tender, extends bid date

The has received eight offers for its global tender for ten million Covid-19 vaccine doses and has extended the bid deadline till June 1 to allow more participation.

Seven of those offers are for supplying the Russian-origin Sputnik vaccine while one is for supplying Astra Zeneca and Pfizer doses.

The civic body of Mumbai issued an expression of interest for Covid-19 vaccines on May 12 and received five offers by May 18. Another three offers were received today. The BMC is now scrutinising the offers and has asked the bidders to provide authorisation letters from manufacturers and demonstrate capability to supply vaccines within the required timeframe.

"The time period has been extended by one week to enable the various bidders to submit a complete set of documents in support of the bids. Any additional bid shall also be entertained," municipal commissioner I S Chahal said.