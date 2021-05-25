JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi yet to receive more Covid-19 vaccines for 18-44 group, says Atishi
Business Standard

BMC receives eight offers for global Covid-19 tender, extends bid date

Seven offers are for supplying Russian-origin Sputnik jab, one for supplying AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses

Topics
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation  | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

vaccination, coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has received eight offers for its global tender for ten million Covid-19 vaccine doses and has extended the bid deadline till June 1 to allow more participation.

Seven of those offers are for supplying the Russian-origin Sputnik vaccine while one is for supplying Astra Zeneca and Pfizer doses.

The civic body of Mumbai issued an expression of interest for Covid-19 vaccines on May 12 and received five offers by May 18. Another three offers were received today. The BMC is now scrutinising the offers and has asked the bidders to provide authorisation letters from manufacturers and demonstrate capability to supply vaccines within the required timeframe.

"The time period has been extended by one week to enable the various bidders to submit a complete set of documents in support of the bids. Any additional bid shall also be entertained," municipal commissioner I S Chahal said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, May 25 2021. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.