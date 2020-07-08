BMS announces week-long protests against Centre's move to sell PSUs

The (BMS) on Wednesday announced week-long protests against the Centre’s move to sell public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The protests will be held as part of its ‘sarkar jagao saptah’, or 'wake up the government' week, from July 24 to 30.

The BMS is the trade union arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It said it has identified five “major burning issues” which need to be addressed by the government.

These are: problems faced by unorganised sector workers, particularly migrants; non-payment of wages; massive job losses; suspension of labour laws and increasing working hours in many states; and unbridled privatisation by selling and also through corporatisation of defence and railway production units.

BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said sector-wise demonstrations will be held in state capitals, district headquarters and at tehsil level, and also in big industrial estates.

The trade union decided to hold these protests at its meeting on Tuesday.

It said the three-day coal strike in the first week of this month disrupted 95 per cent activities in the coal sector. All major trade unions, including the BMS, had taken part in the strike to oppose privatisation in mining.

The BMS congratulated coal workers and trade unions “for making the strike a grand success and creating new hope among workers”.

In a statement, the BMS said it “strongly” believes the success of the coal strike will enthuse all and government sector employees.

During its weeklong protests, BMS said it will particularly flag “anti-worker ordinances brought by four state governments and increasing of working hours from eight to 12 hours by 12 state governments”.