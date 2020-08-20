Bombay HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers as ED fails to file chargesheet

The on Thursday granted bail to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who have been accused of money laundering by the in the multi-crore fraud case.

Justice Bharati Dangre granted them bail as the (ED) failed to file its charge sheet against them in the case within the stipulated 60-day period.

The court directed the duo to deposit Rs one lakh each as surety and surrender their passports.

The brothers, however, will remain in jail as they have also been booked by the (CBI) in the same case.

They had sought bail claiming the ED failed to file its charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

The brothers were arrested by the ED on May 14 on money laundering charges.

The ED filed its charge sheet on July 15 against the Wadhawans, founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Rekha, and their chartered accountant firm Dularesh K Jain and Associate.

The had initiated proceedings in the case after the CBI registered an FIR on March 7, 2020 in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by and the 'quid pro quo' between Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans.