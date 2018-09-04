Book Boom: Why is there a publishing explosion on Modi's life and vision?

Even as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote to PM Narendra Modi to refrain from tinkering with the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), a silent transformation of sorts, inconceivable during the Congress rule, is underway at the historic library located in Lutyens Delhi’s Teen Murti road.

An analysis of the Nehru Memorial Library’s catalogue by Business Standard shows that there are at least 81 books on India’s present PM, Narendra Damodardas Modi, excluding compilations of his fortnightly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. And it’s not just the Nehru ...