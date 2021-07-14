China, India clash again with PLA back in Eastern Ladakh

After a winter lull, Chin­ese troops have again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh at several places, government sources say. And there has been at least one clash between the two sides. The altercation took place on the Galwan River, close to where 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 last year.

It is not known whether any casualties occurred this time. Like in the June 2020 clash, there was a confrontation when People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers set up a tent at the bend in the Galwan River, near PP14. India demanded it be removed, as it was ...