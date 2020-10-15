Breastfeeding not associated with Covid-19 in newborns, finds study

-
ALSO READ
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
What is contact tracing, and why is it important for curbing Covid-19?
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
Health ministry not to use Itolizumab in clinical protocols for Covid-19
India Covid-19 cases cross 300,000-mark, death toll at 8,718: Worldometer
-
Scientists have analysed 176 reported cases of novel coronavirus infections in newborn infants, and found that while 30 per cent of the babies may have contracted the virus from the mother, breastfeeding was not associated with COVID-19.
The researchers, including Daniele De Luca from Paris Saclay University Hospitals in France, performed a meta-analysis of published cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in neonates as defined by at least one positive nasopharyngeal swab test and/or the detection of specific antibodies in the blood.
Of the 176 cases analysed, the study published in the journal Nature Communications, found that 70 per cent of the cases resulted from environmental exposure while the remaining were likely the result of vertical transmission of the virus from mother to baby.
The study noted that around nine per cent of the 176 cases were confirmed to be as a result of vertical transmission with infection acquired before or during childbirth.
In the analysis, 97 infants went on to develop COVID-19 with clinical manifestations similar to those reported in older patients, including respiratory, fever, and gastrointestinal, and neurological symptoms.
When looking at infections that occurred at least 72 hours after birth, the researchers found that infants in the sample who stayed in a crib next to their mother in hospital appeared to have a higher incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections.
They said if rooming-in takes place, then appropriate hygiene measures and protective equipment should be made available to reduce the risk of transmission as a result of environmental exposure.
According to the scientists, breastfeeding was not associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
They said viral transmission through milk is rare, if at all, but added that further studies are needed to confirm this.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU