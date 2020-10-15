Number of active Covid-19 cases fall by 47% in last 28 days in UP: Official

The number of active cases in has come down by 47 per cent in the last 28 days, a senior official said here on Thursday.

"The number of active cases in the state is coming down. In past 28 days, it has come down by 47 per cent," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

In the past 24 hours, there were 36 more deaths while the number of active cases in this period was 2,672.

"There are 36,295 active cases in the state while 4,04,545 patients have been treated and discharged. The recovery rate of the state is now 90.42 per cent. There were 6,543 deaths due to the virus in the state," the officer said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 4,17,383.

He said UP has become the first state in the country which has conducted 1.25 crore tests for COVID-19.

"Till September 30, one crore COVID-19 tests were done in the state. In the past 15 days, 25 lakh tests were done. On Wednesday, over 1.54 lakh samples were tested," Prasad said.

Of the active 36,295 cases, 16,995 are in home isolation, he said.

