British chef Marco Pierre White can cook up a storm in more ways than one

Marco Pierre White, 58, doesn’t always play nice. The tall Englishman with dark unruly hair and light penetrating eyes can intimidate before he utters a word.

In the kitchen or not, I quickly understand, taking on White can mean staring at the sharp edge of a cleaver. I am meeting the legendary chef, who is known as much for his modern British and French cooking as for his searing temper, at the J W Marriott Hotel in Aerocity on his first visit to Delhi. The wine is being poured rather generously for a Wednesday afternoon as I approach his table for a tête-à-tête. ...