BS columnist Tamal Bandopadhyay wins Tata Literature Live! Award

Senior journalist and Business Standard columnist Tamal Bandyopadhyay on Sunday won the Tata Literature Live! award for his book Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy.
Published by Roli Books, Pandemonium was selected under the business book of the year category.
Bandopadhyay, who writes the Banker’s Trust column, had earlier received an award at Kalinga Literary Festival for Pandemonium — touted as a definitive insider story on the rot in India’s banking system.
