BS Number Wise: What happened to ambulance sales during the pandemic?

If you’ve followed media coverage of the pandemic, the image of one vehicle stands out, sirens blaring, in almost every story. Ambulances have been seen ferrying the sick and the dying, racing on the roads to get to a hospital and more often than not, waiting outside whitewashed buildings for an elusive bed.

But who buys ambulances in India, and did they buy more of them during the pandemic? Business Standard looked at some of the available data, and the takeaways were surprising. A reliable ambulance service is often a luxury in the subcontinent, and it has been so for some ...