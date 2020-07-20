BS READS: Political rhetoric, Chinese money are drowning out India in Nepal

The consistent anti-India rhetoric in Nepal has picked up considerable steam, spearheaded by none other than Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli himself.

From calling the ‘Indian virus deadlier than the one from China’, to indulging in cartographic adventurism by steering the passage of a re-drawn map of Nepal in Parliament, including territory that India claims as its own, and a theological exegesis on the nationality of Indian gods – Oli has gone the extra mile in recent months to project himself as an India hawk. Are these the sign of a temporary discord, or a ...