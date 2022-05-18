BSE appoints former RBI deputy governor S S Mundra as a chairman

"This is to inform that the board of directors of the company on Monday had considered and approved the appointment of S S Mundra, public interest director, as the chairman of the board of directors of the company, subject to approval of Sebi," said in a regulatory filing to NSE.

Leading stock exchange on Tuesday said its board has appointed S S Mundra, a public interest director, as the chairman of the bourse. Mundra will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)