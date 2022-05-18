JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Piyush Goyal meets industry stakeholders amid call for cotton export ban
Business Standard

BSE appoints former RBI deputy governor S S Mundra as a chairman

Mundra will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen.

Topics
S S Mundra | BSE

Press Trust of India 

RBI Deputy Governer S S Mundra
Former RBI Deputy Governer S S Mundra

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its board has appointed S S Mundra, a public interest director, as the chairman of the bourse. Mundra will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen.

"This is to inform that the board of directors of the company on Monday had considered and approved the appointment of S S Mundra, public interest director, as the chairman of the board of directors of the company, subject to approval of Sebi," BSE said in a regulatory filing to NSE.
.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 18 2022. 01:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.