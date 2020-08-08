BSF kills suspected Pakistan intruder along IB in Rajasthan's Barmer

A suspected Pakistani infiltrator was killed on Saturday by the (BSF) along the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said.

The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him.

The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said.

