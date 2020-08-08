JUST IN
BSF kills suspected Pakistan intruder along IB in Rajasthan's Barmer

The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BSF
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers wearing masks, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, patrol along the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. PTI

A suspected Pakistani infiltrator was killed on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said.

The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him.

The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 11:38 IST

