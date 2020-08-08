BSF kills suspected Pakistan intruder along IB in Rajasthan's Barmer

-
A suspected Pakistani infiltrator was killed on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said.
The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him.
The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said.
