India will take leading role in oil requirement till 2045: OPEC report
NCS to be primary govt portal for skilled and unskilled workers
Budget Session: Census paused, no plan to hike amount under PM-Kisan & more

The existing annual income ceiling of Rs 8 lakh is 'sufficient' to determine the OBC non-creamy layer status of community members: Centre

Topics
Budget session | Parliament | Budget 2023

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Parliament

Census paused, ‘until further orders’

The central government has put Census 2021 on hold ‘until further orders’. The development also comes at a time when India is believed to have overtaken China as the most populous country.

No plan to hike amount under PM-Kisan

The govern­ment on Tuesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal at present to increase the amount under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) from the existing Rs 6,000 per annum per beneficiary.

The PM-Kisan was launched in February 2019 but implemented with effect from December 2018.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

‘Govt efforts to double farmers’ income gave positive results’

The government's efforts to double the income of farmers have yielded “very positive” results, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Parliament on Tuesday.

The government had set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee in April 2016 to examine issues relating to “Doubling of Farmers’ Income (DFI)” and recommended strategies to achieve the same.

No proposal to hike cap for OBC status

The existing annual income ceiling of Rs 8 lakh is ‘sufficient’ to determine the OBC non-creamy layer status of community members, the Centre told Lok Sabha on Tuesday, clarifying that there is no proposal to increase the cap.

Armed Police Forces: Over 83K posts vacant

More than 83,000 posts were lying vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces, such as the CRPF and the BSF, as on January 1, against the total strength of 1,015,237 posts, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 22:45 IST

