Budget Session: Centre returned 10 proposals, 6 mn cases pending and more

Centre returned 10 proposals reiterated by SC Collegium

Amid an ongoing tiff between the executive and the judiciary over the procedure to appoint judges, the government has asked the to reconsider 10 proposals reiterated by it, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Rajya Sabha. Out of the 10 proposals, the has reiterated its recommendation in three cases.

Over 225,000 Indians gave up citizenship in ’22

Over 1.6 million Indians renounced their citizenship since 2011, including 225,620 last year, the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020, according to government data.

The year-wise number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was provided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

DoT pulled up on internet shutdowns

Expressing concern over frequent internet shutdown without any empirical study, a Parliamentary panel has pulled up the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for not maintaining the record of incidents and inaction on several of its recommendations. The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on 'Suspension of Telecom Services and Internet and its impact' tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Nearly 6 mn cases pending in HCs, over 69,000 in SC

Over 69,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court (SC) as on February 1 while there is a backlog of over 5.9 million cases in the country’s 25 high courts, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

