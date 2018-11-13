Business Standard's consulting editor in LinkedIn Top Voices in India list

has named Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor with Business Standard, in its Top Voices 2018 list for India. The list names CEOs, executives, consultants, politicians, media professionals, and others for "driving engaging conversations in their industries".

Bandyopadhyay tracks banking and finance, and he is an author and senior adviser to Jana Small Finance Bank. commended him the list for "de-jargonising finance" and explaining complex financial developments simply and lucidly.

"I loved those comments where B-School students tell me they can understand and appreciate complicated financial issues reading my column," Bandyopadhyay told

The third annual list is no particular order and it names people "whose posts, articles, videos and comments are driving engaging conversations in their industries". LinkedIn describes them as "professionals who, by sharing their unique insights, spark the kind of conversations that make everyone better informed". All the activity measured took place over a 12-month period, from mid-September 2017 to mid-September 2018.

Pooja Sareen, editor-in-chief and co-founder of Inc 42, which describes itself as a media platform covering Indian start-ups, is the other name from the media industry on the list.

Puducherry governor and Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for law and justice and electronics and IT, are the politicians on the list.

"To find standout voices, we use a combination of data and editorial signals. We screen for engagement among professionals sharing in their area of expertise, looking at what kind of conversations — measured by engagement, including comments and re-shares — their original content is creating," LinkedIn said, while describing the process of creating the list. The other criteria are "relative follower growth" and "quality and diversity". LinkedIn and Microsoft employees are not considered for the list.

The other names on the list are:

Swati Agarwal, general manager at Social Venture Partners

Sairee Chahal, founder and CEO of Sheroes

Subhash Chandra, founder of CrowdWisdom360

Annesha Dutta, consultant and corporate trainer with Communications & Branding

Debjani Ghosh, president of NASSCOM

Raja Jamalamadaka, leadership coach and advisor to start-ups

Pooja Kapur, Ambassador of India to Bulgaria and Macedonia

Vartika Kashyap, marketing manager at ProofHub

Ester Martinez, CEO and editor-in-chief of People Matters

Hansi Mehrotra, founder of The Money Hans

Purnima Menon, CMO at Microland