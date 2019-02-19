Business Standard's Tomar, Dash win IIMCAA awards for business reporting

-
ALSO READ
Grammy Awards 2019: A look at who won what at the Grammys this year
BS annual awards for 2018: High-powered jury selects India Inc's best seven
24th Critics' Choice: Christian Bale wins for Vice, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Business Standard wins award for best reader revenue initiative this year
Golden Globes 2019: Christian Bale to Lady Gaga, the complete winners' list
-
Business Standard reporters Vireshwar Tomar and Jayajit Dash were on Sunday felicitated by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) for their insightful reportage.
While Tomar won the Iffco-IIMCAA award for economic and business reporting, 2019, for his report on blockchain technology for workplaces, Dash's report on states' under-preparedness for the government's flagship Saubhagya scheme to electrify India's households won him a special jury mention in the economic and business reporting category.
Organised in New Delhi alongside IIMCAA's annual event, Connections 2019, the awards recognised excellence in mass communication across 31 disciplines.
Here is the full list of award winners for 2019:
1. Alumni Of The Year- Nandita Venkatesan, The Economic Times
2. Public Service- Meenakshi Gupta, Goonj
3. Agricultural Reporting- Shruti Jain, The Wire
4. Investigative Reporting- Ranveer Singh- ABP News
5. Developmental Reporting- Itishree Singh Rathaur, My City Links
6. Political Reporting- Vineet Khare, BBC World Service (Hindi)
7. Sports Reporting - Shantanu Srivastava, Firstpost
8. Economic and Business Reporting- Vireshwar Tomar, Business Standard
9. Crime Reporting- Prabir Pradhan, News 18 Odia
10. Environmental Reporting- Garvit Garg, The Bihar Mail
11. Entertainment Reporting- TR Vivek, The Hindu
12. Feature Writing- Meena Kotwal, BBC Hindi
13. Data Journalism- Abhimanyu Kumar Saha, BBC Hindi
14. Print Production- Large Publications- Vivekanand Singh, Prabhat Khabar
15. Broadcast Production- Large Network- Anshul Singh, ABP News
16. Digital Production- Content- Jajati Karan, Ommcom News
17. Digital Production- Innovation- Kaushiky Kashyap, The Quint
18. Digital Production- Video- Rajnish Kumar, Delhi Knowledge Track
19. Presenter/ Broadcaster- Audio- Mohd Shahid, BBC Hindi
20. Anchor/ Broadcaster- Video- Anika Aren, Swaraj Express TV
21. Documentary Film Making- Sumit Osmand Shaw, Baanyan Tree Productions
22. Photography– Amateur- Aman Gupta, Freelance Journalist
23. Photography– Professional- Abhishek Kumar, ABP News
24. Advertising- Saransh Jain, STAR TV Network
25. Media Innovation- Mohit Pasricha, McCann Worldgroup
26. Image Building (Public Relations)- Puja Mishra, IFFCO-Tokio GIC
27. Advocacy- Renu Kakkar, Apeejay Surrendra Group
28. Image Management- Avilash Panigrahi, Freelance Social Media Consultant
29. Social Media Management- Small- Rudra Prasanna Rath, Freelance Consultant
30. Social Media Management- Big- Harshil Dhawan, The Glitch
31. Social Media Influencer- Varun Vagish, MountainTrekker
32. Research Paper in Mass Communication- Niky Tiwari, AMU
Iffco IIMCAA Awards 2019 Jury Special Mention
33. Economic and Business Reporting- Piyush Pandey, The Hindu
34. Economic and Business Reporting- Jayajit Dash, Business Standard
35. Crime Reporting- Praveen Mohta, Navbharat Times
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU