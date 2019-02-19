Business Standard's Tomar, Dash win IIMCAA awards for business reporting

Business Standard reporters Vireshwar Tomar and Jayajit Dash were on Sunday felicitated by the (IIMCAA) for their insightful reportage.

While Tomar won the for economic and business reporting, 2019, for his report on blockchain technology for workplaces, Dash's report on states' under-preparedness for the government's flagship Saubhagya scheme to electrify India's households won him a special jury mention in the economic and category.

Organised in New Delhi alongside IIMCAA's annual event, Connections 2019, the awards recognised excellence in mass communication across 31 disciplines.

Here is the full list of award winners for 2019:

1. Alumni Of The Year- Nandita Venkatesan, The Economic Times

2. Public Service- Meenakshi Gupta, Goonj

3. Agricultural Reporting- Shruti Jain, The Wire

4. Investigative Reporting- Ranveer Singh- ABP News

5. Developmental Reporting- Itishree Singh Rathaur, My City Links

6. Political Reporting- Vineet Khare, BBC World Service (Hindi)

7. Sports Reporting - Shantanu Srivastava, Firstpost

8. Economic and Business Reporting- Vireshwar Tomar, Business Standard

9. Crime Reporting- Prabir Pradhan, News 18 Odia

10. Environmental Reporting- Garvit Garg, The Bihar Mail

11. Entertainment Reporting- TR Vivek, The Hindu

12. Feature Writing- Meena Kotwal, BBC Hindi

13. Data Journalism- Abhimanyu Kumar Saha, BBC Hindi

14. Print Production- Large Publications- Vivekanand Singh, Prabhat Khabar

15. Broadcast Production- Large Network- Anshul Singh, ABP News

16. Digital Production- Content- Jajati Karan, Ommcom News

17. Digital Production- Innovation- Kaushiky Kashyap, The Quint

18. Digital Production- Video- Rajnish Kumar, Delhi Knowledge Track

19. Presenter/ Broadcaster- Audio- Mohd Shahid, BBC Hindi

20. Anchor/ Broadcaster- Video- Anika Aren, Swaraj Express TV

21. Documentary Film Making- Sumit Osmand Shaw, Baanyan Tree Productions

22. Photography– Amateur- Aman Gupta, Freelance Journalist

23. Photography– Professional- Abhishek Kumar, ABP News

24. Advertising- Saransh Jain, STAR TV Network

25. Media Innovation- Mohit Pasricha, McCann Worldgroup

26. Image Building (Public Relations)- Puja Mishra, IFFCO-Tokio GIC

27. Advocacy- Renu Kakkar, Apeejay Surrendra Group

28. Image Management- Avilash Panigrahi, Freelance Social Media Consultant

29. Social Media Management- Small- Rudra Prasanna Rath, Freelance Consultant

30. Social Media Management- Big- Harshil Dhawan, The Glitch

31. Social Media Influencer- Varun Vagish, MountainTrekker

32. Research Paper in Mass Communication- Niky Tiwari, AMU

Iffco 2019 Jury Special Mention

33. Economic and Business Reporting- Piyush Pandey, The Hindu

34. Economic and Business Reporting- Jayajit Dash, Business Standard

35. Crime Reporting- Praveen Mohta, Navbharat Times