Business Standard

Businessman's phone hacked, Rs 99.50 lakh taken out of bank accounts

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions

Hacking

Press Trust of India 

The alleged hacking took place between November 6-7 and funds were transferred from his bank accounts to other accounts through net banking, the Wagle Estate police station official said

A businessman in Maharashtra's Thane city lost Rs 99.50 lakh after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked, a police official said on Thursday.

The alleged hacking took place between November 6-7 and funds were transferred from his bank accounts to other accounts through net banking, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 22:24 IST

`
