BVR Subrahmanyam takes charge as NITI Aayog's Chief Executive Officer

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam joined as Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, an official said.
An Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1987 batch (Chhattisgarh cadre), Subrahmanyam has held important assignments over the last three decades in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir, along with a stint at the World Bank.
He has been the Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir; Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh, and has held positions in the Prime Minister's Office.
On the occasion of taking charge of the public policy think tank of the Central government, Subrahmanyam said: "I am humbled by the trust and responsibility reposed in me by the Prime Minister and will try my best to rise up to his expectations."
First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 21:39 IST
