Business Standard

BVR Subrahmanyam takes charge as NITI Aayog's Chief Executive Officer

He has been the Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir; Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh, and has held positions in the Prime Minister's Office

Topics
NITI Aayog CEO | NITI Ayog

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog
BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam joined as Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, an official said.

An Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1987 batch (Chhattisgarh cadre), Subrahmanyam has held important assignments over the last three decades in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir, along with a stint at the World Bank.

He has been the Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir; Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh, and has held positions in the Prime Minister's Office.

On the occasion of taking charge of the public policy think tank of the Central government, Subrahmanyam said: "I am humbled by the trust and responsibility reposed in me by the Prime Minister and will try my best to rise up to his expectations."

--IANS

kvm/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 21:39 IST

