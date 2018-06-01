Bypoll results 2018: Sugarcane farmers aren't happy with ruling BJP

If the results of two by-polls in western are any indication, then clearly aren’t happy with the ruling (BJP).

Local and experts said the impact of mounting dues in the primarily agrarian belt along with a steep hike in electricity rates has played a role in the defeat in by-polls in Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats.

“Overall dues in UP alone has reached over Rs 135 billion and unless strong measures are taken, the might face a tough challenge in the 2019 general elections,” Pushpendra Singh, a prominent farmer leader from western UP, told Business Standard.

Even in the home district Sugarcane Development and Mills Minister Suresh Rana, mills have not paid dues of almost Rs 2.27 billion.

Across the Lok Sabha constituency, there are six major mills. In 2018-19 crop year, till the middle of May, sugarcane arrears amounting to almost Rs 8 billion had not been paid to the by the six mills.