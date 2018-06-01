Bypoll results 2018: Sugarcane farmers aren't happy with ruling BJP

-
If the results of two by-polls in western Uttar Pradesh are any indication, then clearly sugarcane farmers aren’t happy with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Local farmers and experts said the impact of mounting sugarcane dues in the primarily agrarian belt along with a steep hike in electricity rates has played a role in the BJP defeat in by-polls in Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats.
“Overall sugarcane dues in UP alone has reached over Rs 135 billion and unless strong measures are taken, the BJP might face a tough challenge in the 2019 general elections,” Pushpendra Singh, a prominent farmer leader from western UP, told Business Standard.
Even in the home district Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills Minister Suresh Rana, mills have not paid dues of almost Rs 2.27 billion.
Across the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, there are six major sugar mills. In 2018-19 crop year, till the middle of May, sugarcane arrears amounting to almost Rs 8 billion had not been paid to the farmers by the six mills.
