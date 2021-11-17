Cabinet approves construction of over 32,000 km roads in far-flung areas

-
-
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of 32,152 km roads in far-flung areas of the country at a cost of Rs 33,822 crore.
The cabinet also approved telecom connectivity in tribal areas by putting up telecom towers in 7,287 villages in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha.
A total of 44 aspirational districts in these five states will get benefited by telecom connectivity, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.
