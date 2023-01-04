JUST IN
WHO worried about surge of Covid cases in China amid lack of information
PM Modi lauds deployment of first woman Army officer at Siachen
PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries on January 6-7
Genome sequencing detects four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in Bengal
Four eclipse events this year, two would be visible in India: Astro expert
Over 57 million Indians affected by serious fungal diseases: Study
Broadcasting infra, network development scheme will augment infra: PM Modi
CCEA approves Rs 2,539 crore BIND scheme for modernising Doordarshan, AIR
Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch districts
98.7% decline in Kala-azar cases since 2007 in India: Health Ministry
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Paris-bound Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cabinet approves naming of airport at Goa's Mopa after Manohar Parrikar

The airport at Mopa, Goa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022

Topics
Manohar Parrikar | Goa airport | Goa

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manohar Parrikar
Manohar Parrikar

The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for naming of Greenfield International Airport at Goa's Mopa as Manohar International Airport, after former defence minister and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

"To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport Mopa, Goa'," the Cabinet said in a statement.

The airport at Mopa, Goa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022.

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar in recognition of his contribution in building up modern Goa, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manohar Parrikar

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU