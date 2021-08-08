Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba's term gets extension of one year by govt

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba to check progress of PLI schemes this week
Cabinet Secretary chairs meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Yaas
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa
K M Birla offers to hand over his Vodafone Idea stake to government
Fixing floor prices critical amid financial stress in telecom: COAI
-
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has been given one-year extension by the government, according to a Ministry of Personnel order.
Gauba, former Union Home Secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one-year beyond August 30, said the order issued late Saturday night.
Gauba is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act under which Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union territories following the abrogation of the special status given to the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.
He had also served as secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, looking after crucial left wing extremism division, among other responsibilities.
Born in Punjab, Gauba had graduated in Physics from Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as the Chief Secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.
He has represented India on the board of the International Monetary Fund for four years also.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU