Cabinet Secy raises alarm to states on monitoring of foreigners' arrival

Rajiv Gauba has instructed the state governments to step up surveillance of international passengers. According to his letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, 15 lakh (1.5 million) international passengers arrived in India in the last two months and 'there is a gap' between actual monitoring of the international passengers and total arrival.

In the letter, Gauba wrote, "such a gap in the monitoring of international passengers may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of the novel " He also pointed out that many amongst the persons who have been tested positive for the so far in India have a history of international travel.





However, the actual number of international passengers who are being monitored in India right now is not known.

Earlier this month, India announced a ban on international passenger flights from March 22 to March 29, which later got extended till April 14. This is in line with the total lockdown announced by PM Modi, which is in place from March 25 and continue till April 14, to contain the spread of the virus.

So far, the Covid-19 has infected 540,832 and 24,293 people have died, while in India 724 have been tested positive of the virus and the death toll rose to 17 as of March 26.