Business Standard

CAG declares results of online essay competition; V-P to give prizes

Harsh, a student of Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur has won the first prize in an English essay competition organised by CAG

Comptroller and Auditor General of India | cag

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Harsh, a student of Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur has won the first prize in an English essay competition organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Sarang Mukeshbhai Patel, a student of Gujarat Ayurved University, bagged the first prize in the Hindi competition.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar will give away the prizes on November 16 to mark the Audit Diwas.

The competition carried cash prizes of Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 for the first, second and third prize winners in each category respectively.

Students from all over the country participated enthusiastically in the competition. The entries were evaluated in two stages by panels of experts drawn from the CAG's organisation.

There were three topics for the competition -- The CAG: Helping India achieve Panchamrit -- five nectar elements to deal with climate change; The CAG: Realising the Constitution's vision, Enlivening Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: CAG@2047: Imagine you are the CAG of India in year 2047, What will be your strategy for the institution?

The competition was open to all students aged not more than 25 years who were enrolled in a course of study at any institution recognised by any University in the country. It was declared open on August 16 this year and was closed on September 15.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:11 IST

`
