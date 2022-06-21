Can a jailed MLA vote? Supreme Court says it will examine the laws

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Russia's military ops in Ukraine a 'forced measure', says Putin
Assembly elections 2022: Lost your voter ID? You can still vote, here's how
DGCA orders airlines to compensate if passengers are denied boarding
Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA for not compensating flyer denied boarding
'BTS Permission to Dance' garners highest ticket price in PVR theatres
-
The Supreme Court on Monday said it would examine the law on the rights of jailed members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to vote, even as it denied interim relief to two imprisoned MLAs from Maharashtra to vote in the state legislative council elections.
On Monday, former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, and cabinet minister Nawab Malik had sought relief from the SC and asked to be released temporarily from jail for a day to cast their votes in the legislative council elections.
Malik and Deshmukh are in prison after being arrested in separate money laundering and corruption cases. The two leaders moved the court, contending that as members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of their respective constituencies, they ought to be allowed to vote in the Council election.
While an SC bench denied them the permission to cast a vote, the court observed that the plea raised a crucial legal question about an MLA's right to vote in MLC elections on behalf of his constituency.
A division bench of SC orally observed, "It is slightly undemocratic," that a person who has been elected to the assembly but cannot vote in the legislative council polls, The Economic Times quoted.
Last Friday, the Bombay High Court had also rejected the MLAs' petition to allow them to cast votes, saying that "the constitutional right to vote is not absolute."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU