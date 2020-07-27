Can get rid of Covid-19 by reciting Hanuman Chalisa, says Pragya Thakur

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said that by reciting Hanuman Chalisa we can get rid of Covid-19.

"We remember our prayers in times of crisis hence I said that the reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a spiritual effort via which we also want to purify our environment...By reciting Hanuman Chalisa we can definitely get both types of benefits and will get rid of coronavirus, this is what we all believe," said Thakur.

She added that recitation of Hanuman Chalisa spreads energy. "If all mantras are chanted together then it will result in positive energy."

Earlier on July 25, Thakur had tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "Let us all together make a spiritual effort to wish good health for people and to end the corona epidemic. Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times daily at your home from July 25 to August 5 at 7:00 pm. Conclude the ritual on August 5 by performing Ramlala's aarti and lighting a lamp in homes."

On being asked, doesn't agree with Thakur's statement, she said, "We have nothing to do with Congress' objection. This is our spiritual appeal to the common man."

"In my video, I said that the Government is trying to get rid of Covid-19 by imposing lockdown. One of the efforts that the common man can do is a spiritual effort. If thinks there is something controversial about it then I would just like to say that India is a cultural and spiritual country," said Thakur.