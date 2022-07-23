Can't deny boarding to disabled air traveller without notice: DGCA

-
If an airline feels a disabled passenger’s health is likely to deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an “appropriate decision” on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not, DGCA said on Friday.
If the airline then decides to deny boarding to the disabled passenger, it will have to immediately inform the passenger in writing and mention the reasons in that note, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
The regulator had proposed the aforementioned regulations on June 3, six days after it had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo for denying boarding to a disabled boy at Ranchi airport on May 7.
