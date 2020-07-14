Can't turn it into another political game: WHO on schools reopening

The World Health Organisation says decisions to reopen should be part of a broad strategy for the fight against Covid-19, adding: we can't turn into yet another political football in this game.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, says any such decisions require a look beyond just how schools, workplaces or long-term care facilities respond individually to the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have got to focus on a comprehensive long-term strategy that focuses on everything at one time. We've got to chew gum and walk at the same time, he said, suggesting countries needed to make decisions based on their setting or current levels of transmission.

We can't turn into yet another political football in this game. It's not fair on our children, Ryan said. We have to make decisions that are based on the best interests of our children, be it their educational or their health interests.

The comments come as Trump administration officials have increasingly been calling for schools in the to reopen.