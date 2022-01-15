CBI books GAIL director in alleged bribery case, carries out searches

-
ALSO READ
MHA recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt
Govt forcibly retires five CBI officers, advocate over performance
CBI finds Rs 1.12 cr cash from raids at Delhi Police sub-inspector's house
CBI arrests 11 people over Rs 60k-cr investment scam linked to Pearls group
CBI books YSR Congress' Rama Krishna Raju in Rs 947.71 cr loan fraud case
-
The CBI has booked E S Ranganathan, director (marketing) of public sector undertaking GAIL, and others in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Saturday.
Following the registration of the case, CBI teams carried out searches at several locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Ranganathan, they said.
CBI has filed FIR against Ranganathan for allegedly demanding bribes through middlemen for granting discounts on petrochemical products marketed by GAIL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU