Panel headed by PM Modi meets again to consider charges against CBI chief
Alok Verma removed as CBI chief by PM Modi-led selection committee

A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to decide the fate of CBI Director Alok Verma, reinstated by a Supreme Court order

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed Alok Verma as CBI Director, two days after the Supreme Court scrapped a government order and reinstated him.

The committee, which also included Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Supreme Court Justice A K Sikri, removed Verma after considering the Central Vigilance Commission’s investigation of corruption charges against the officer.
First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 19:41 IST

