Alok Verma removed as CBI chief by PM Modi-led selection committee

A committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed Alok Verma as CBI Director, two days after the Supreme Court scrapped a government order and reinstated him.
The committee, which also included Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Supreme Court Justice A K Sikri, removed Verma after considering the Central Vigilance Commission’s investigation of corruption charges against the officer.
