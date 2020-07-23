CBI court records statement of Murli Manohar Joshi in Babri demolition case

-
A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.
The statement of the 86-year-old leader was recorded in the court of Special Judge S K Yadav through video conference.
Former deputy prime minister LK Advani (92) is likely to record his statement on Friday through video conference.
