Shops shut, transport off roads as lockdown enforced in West Bengal

CBI court records statement of Murli Manohar Joshi in Babri demolition case

The statement of the 86-year-old leader was recorded in the court of Special Judge S K Yadav through video conference

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani (92) is likely to record his statement on Friday through video conference.

A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.
 

The statement of the 86-year-old leader was recorded in the court of Special Judge S K Yadav through video conference.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani (92) is likely to record his statement on Friday through video conference.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 12:18 IST

