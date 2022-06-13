CBI raids multiple locations across states in NHAI corruption matter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted search operations at multiple locations in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurugram and Bengaluru in connection with alleged irregularities in a National Highway road project in Assam.

A source said that they have detained a few officials and GR Infra Project officials in this connection. The officials are recording their statements.

The had registered a case against nine officials of NHAI, including its general managers, project directors, managers and 13 others which comprised of private persons and private companies in April this year.

It has been alleged in the FIR that during the year 2008-2010, the projects Surat-Hazira Port Section of NH-06, Kishangarh-Ajmer-Beawar Section of NH-08 and Varanasi Aurangabad Section of NH-02 were awarded by to a consortium of private companies.

Special Purpose Vehicles were formed for execution of these three projects. It was further alleged that during execution of these projects, the said officers accepted money from private companies.

The had alleged that the cash money was facilitated by sub-contractors of said private company by falsification of their books of accounts.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

