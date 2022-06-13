Injured MBBS student to be airlifted from B'desh to AIIMS: J-K BJP chief

-
The Indian government has reached out to an MBBS student undergoing treatment in a Bangladesh hospital after being critically injured in an accident and efforts are being made to airlift him to AIIMS in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said on Monday.
Shoaib Lone, a resident of Rajouri district here, is a final year MBBS student in Barind Medical College in Dhaka. On June 3, Shoaib, along with two other friends from the college, met with an accident in which one them died and two others including Shoaib were critically injured.
During his visit to Rajouri district, Raina met the student's father Mohmmad Askam Lone.
"As soon as I came to know about the accident from his father during my visit to Rajouri, I sought help of the PMO. He is in coma. His parents want help", Raina told PTI.
He said the PMO sought details and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called the India's ambassador to Bangladesh to provide all necessary help to the student's family.
The ambassador visited the injured student in Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka and reached out to his family in Rajouri, Raina said.
Raina, who thanked PM Modi for speedy action in this regard, said the government is making all efforts to airlift the student to AIIMS, New Delhi for specialised treatment and has promised to bear expenses of his treatment.
Shoaib's father, who is a class - 4 employee in J-K government, said the family somehow managed to arrange 10 lakh by contribution but all have been spent in his treatment.
"Now we are neither in the position to bear the charges to treat him at Bangladesh nor in the position to bring him back to India, he said.
