CBI searches 20 premises for alleged irregularities in JEE mains exam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted massive search operations at 20 premises on Thursday for alleged irregularities in an ongoing JEE (mains) exams involving a private educational institution.

This is following a criminal case registered in the matter on Wednesday by the federal agency.

A team searched about 20 premises in various cities including at Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur of the institute directors, their associates and staff who were posted at the examination centre an official confirmed.

The prestigious engineering entrance exam, JEE main 2021, concluded on Thursday.

The exam, which is otherwise held twice, was held in four sessions this year.

About 600,000-700,000 students had registered for the exam in each session.