CBI searches Sebi officials' homes, office in Mumbai in Saradha case probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday searched the homes and offices of six officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the Saradha chit fund scam, bringing back to focus a case that is politically sensitive in West Bengal.

Sources said a team visited the office in Mumbai on Monday and the residences of three chief general managers and three general-manager level officials. The officials were posted in Kolkata between 2009 and 2013, when the alleged scam hit headlines.

Searches continue and may cover more officials to gather information on schemes floated by Saradha Realty, said a source in the “Some more officials will be questioned soon and if require will also reach out to [the] Registrar of Companies.” The believes that the could have been more proactive to crack down on the scam.

CBI has filed multiple charge sheets in the case between 2014 and 2019. A charge sheet in 2019 named Nalini Chidambaram, wife of Congress party leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram. She was accused of taking Rs 1.4 crore as bribe in the alleged Ponzi scam.

CBI had said that Nalini Chidambaram conspired with Sudipta Sen, the promoter of Saradha group, with the intention of cheating and misappropriation of funds.

found Saradha Realty’s schemes illegal and in April 2013 it issued an order against the company and its promoters.

Sebi gave the order three years after receiving a complaint from West Bengal's Director Economic Offences Investigation Cell (EOIC) informed it that Saradha Realty’s is collecting money from the public, particularly in the rural areas of the state.

The West Bengal government formed a Special Investigation Team in 2013 with officers drawn from the state's Criminal Investigation Department and Kolkata Police. The Supreme Court ordered a probe into the multi-crore-rupee Saradha scam and transferred the case to CBI in 2014.