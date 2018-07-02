CBI seizes files on easing of 5/20 aviation rule; to probe senior officials

The National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to scrap the 5/20 rule, which made it easier for domestic airlines to fly abroad, is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency has seized files related to the National Civil Aviation Policy and is likely to call senior officials of the civil aviation ministry for questioning. The CBI is investigating allegations of bribery linked to easing policy norms for airlines to fly abroad. “All files and records pertaining to the National Civil Aviation Policy have been forwarded to the CBI as ...