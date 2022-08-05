JUST IN
Covid like at-home test kit unlikely to be effective for monkeypox : Report
Unfortunate that people 'blindly aping' glamourised way of life: CJI Ramana
Out of the box ideas needed to unclog jails, cut criminal cases burden: SC
Ramlila committees in Delhi to pay less rent for venues: BJP leaders
Red Fort, areas in vicinity declared 'no kite flying zone' ahead of I-Day
E-comm platforms can't allow third-parties to latch on to other sellers: HC
Vistara's Mumbai-bound flight returns to Varanasi due to bird hit
Hope everything will go smoothly: Kiren Rijiju on appointment of next CJI
Govt issued 105 blocking orders to social media firm under new IT rules
ED takes custody of jailed IAS officer K Rajesh in an alleged bribery case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Piped cooking gas price hiked Rs 2.63 per unit; rates up 70% in 1 year
Business Standard

CBI summons Bengal TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The CBI on Friday summoned TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with their investigation into the cattle smuggling case, an officer said.

Topics
All India Trinamool Congress | CBI | Illegal cattle smuggling

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal arrives at the CBI office for questioning in connection with a cattle smuggling case, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 19, 2022
Anubrata Mondal

The CBI on Friday summoned TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with their investigation into the cattle smuggling case, an officer said.

Mondal has been asked to appear before the investigators at 11 am on Monday, he said.

"We have called him for questioning in the cattle smuggling case on Monday morning. We have certain questions lined up for him," the CBI officer said.

The CBI on Wednesday raided six locations in Birbhum district in connection with the case.

Mondal has already been questioned twice by the central agency.

The CBI has arrested Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain after he allegedly failed to give them any satisfactory explanation on how he amassed a huge amount of assets despite having a fixed monthly salary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 22:03 IST

`
.