CBI summons Bengal TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The on Friday summoned TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with their investigation into the cattle smuggling case, an officer said.

Mondal has been asked to appear before the investigators at 11 am on Monday, he said.

"We have called him for questioning in the cattle smuggling case on Monday morning. We have certain questions lined up for him," the officer said.

The on Wednesday raided six locations in Birbhum district in connection with the case.

Mondal has already been questioned twice by the central agency.

The CBI has arrested Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain after he allegedly failed to give them any satisfactory explanation on how he amassed a huge amount of assets despite having a fixed monthly salary.

