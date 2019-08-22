CBI to produce former FM P Chidambaram before special court today

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister was arrested on Wednesday night from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi in connection with He was taken to headquarters last night. According to reports, Chidambaram will be produced before a special court on Thursday. The is likely to push for a custodial interrogation of the former FM.

“The CBI will push for at least three days of custodial interrogation. Now his lawyers will argue for his bail plea before the Supreme Court on Friday. If the SC developments are in his favour, and the apex court agrees then he will be out on bail, else if the CBI court agrees to extend custody, then Chidambaram will remain in CBI lock-up," a person familiar with the developments said.

In high drama on Wednesday night, Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in





ALSO READ: INX media case: P Chidambaram spends quiet night at CBI headquarters

CBI, which issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram arrested him after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and addressed a press conference in which he rejected the charges against him and his son in the and said "lies" were being spread by "pathological liars."